PS5 game streaming launches this month for PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers

PlayStation 5 game streaming is rolling out later this month for PS5 owners.

With the expanded ‘Cloud Streaming’ functionality, PS5 owners subscribed to PlayStation Plus Premium will be able to stream supported PS5 games from the PS Plus catalogue and Game Trials, as well as select other digital titles they own.

Some of the confirmed supported games include:

PlayStation Plus Game Catalogue — Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Horizon Forbidden West, Ghost of Tsushima, Mortal Kombat 11, Saints Row IV

Game Trial titles — The Calisto Protocol, Hogwarts Legacy, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Other digital PS5 games the user already owns — Dead Island 2, Fall Guys, Fortnite, Genshin Impact, Resident Evil 4

In addition to Horizon Forbidden West and Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut, an image on the PS Plus Blog post also shows Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and Destiny 2: The Witch Queen. Altogether, PlayStation says it’s planning to support “hundreds” of titles through this new PS Plus Premium benefit, although it notes that title availability may vary depending on the country or region.

When streaming, players will have options for 4K, 1440p, 1080p, and 720p resolution, as well as 60fps and SDR or HDR output. Downloadable content and add-ons will also be available, as will capture for screenshots and up to three-minutes of video.

PlayStation says it’s targeting an October 30th launch for PS5 game streaming in North America.

Currently, PlayStation Plus Premium only allows you to stream PS4 games and older, although you can do that on PS5, PS4 and PC. However, Sony says PS5 game streaming will be “exclusively available on the PS5 console at launch.” Given that wording, it seems to suggest that the option might expand to other platforms — presumably PC — down the line.

In Canada, the cost of an annual PlayStation Plus membership recently got a $50 price increase, bringing it to $189.99. Otherwise, the highest-tier PS Plus subscription costs $21.99/month or $59.99/three months.

This isn’t PlayStation Plus Premium’s only new benefit this month. Last week, a new ‘Sony Pictures Core’ app was launched on PS4 and PS5 that gives Premium members access to over 100 Sony films at no additional cost.

Source: PlayStation