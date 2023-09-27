Here are the free games hitting PlayStation Plus Essential in October 2023

Sony has revealed the free games hitting PlayStation Plus Essential in October.

This month, Callisto Protocol is leading the pack. Callisto Protocol is a 2022 survival horror game developed by Striking Distance Studios and published by Krafton.

Following Callisto Protocol is the creepy isometric role-playing game Weird West (which I love). It’s a dark fantasy-action title with pigmen, werewolves and more. The last title coming to Sony’s service is Farming Simulator 22, a game that’s far less exciting to me. It’s a farming simulation with agriculture, animal husbandry and forestry.

A PlayStation Plus Essential 12-month subscription is now priced at $94.99, up from the previous $79.99/year pricing. Further, 12 months of PS Plus Extra is now priced at $154.99 and PS Plus Premium now costs $189.99.

Image credit: Krafton

Source: PlayStation