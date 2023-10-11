AirPods Pro (2nd-Gen) get bug fixes with new firmware release

Apple has released a new firmware update for AirPods Pro (2nd-Gen).

According to the company’s website, the update applies to both the USB-C and Lightning charging cases. Both feature the same build number of ‘6A303.’

As 9to5Mac points out, both the USB-C and Lightning versions are now part of the same firmware version, which previously wasn’t the case with the USB-C version.

The update applies to “bug fixes and other improvements.” It’s unclear what specific fixes are included in the update.

For the Airpods to get the new firmware, users must ensure they’re connected through Bluetooth on their iPhone. There’s no way to download the update manually.

Source: Apple Via: 9to5Mac