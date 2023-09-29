X’s new CEO doesn’t have the app on her iPhone home screen

Linda Yaccarino, the CEO of Twitter X, might not use her company’s app very often.

During a recent chaotic interview with CNBC‘s Julia Boorstin at Vox Media’s ‘Code Conference,’ Yaccarino briefly held up her iPhone during an explanation of why she feels X is very relevant, revealing the smartphone’s home screen.

In the image, several common apps are clearly visible, including Starbucks, Gmail, Facebook, Instagram and the iPhone camera app, but X is nowhere to be found. (Yaccarino also has the Settings app in the dock, a true power user move.)

X (Twitter) CEO Linda Yaccarino at the Code Conference is a truly wild interview. But even more wild is that she has Settings in the iPhone dock and no X app on the home screen 😲 https://t.co/AsRPJ71OVP pic.twitter.com/VmdwvqgelG — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) September 29, 2023

To be clear, X could be a swipe away on the second page or even buried in a folder. Still, it’s strange that X isn’t anywhere to be found on Yaccarino’s iPhone Home Screen, given she’s the new CEO of the social media platform.

Yaccarino, a former NBCUniversal advertising executive, was appointed X’s CEO in May by Elon Musk.

Along with this weird incident, Yaccarino was caught off guard by a question surrounding Musk revealing plans to put all of X behind a paywall. Rather than answer the question directly, Yaccarino responded with, “Did he say we were moving towards it specifically or that he was thinking about it?” Still seemingly surprised by Musk’s comment, Yaccarino went on to say, “We talk about everything,” referencing her close working relationship with Musk, but didn’t expand further.

Just before Yaccarino took the stage, Yoel Roth, Twitter’s former head of trust and safety, had choice words about the current direction of X. Roth was apparently a surprise late addition to the Code Conference’s lineup of speakers.

Check out the full interview below:

Source: @alexheath, @tomwarren