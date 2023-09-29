Google’s new ‘all-in-one’ subscription might pair Google One and Nest Aware

Google is reportedly working on a new subscription that would pair its cloud storage service Google One, with its smart home security service Nest Aware.

According to 9to5Google, a recent teardown of the latest Google Home app code reveals a new “All-in-one” subscription that includes Nest Aware, 2TB of storage for Photos, Drive and Gmail, and “more benefits.” While it is uncertain what the other benefits are, they could be the extra perks offered with the 2TB Google One plan, like 10 percent back in the Google Store, Google Workspace Premium features, dark web monitoring and more.

Nest Aware, on the other hand, offers features like event video recording, familiar face detection, smoke alarm alerts, and emergency calls when paired with Nest security devices.

The update comes just days before Google’s Pixel event. While it is unlikely that Google will share Nest-related information at the event, we aren’t counting out the possibility.

In Canada, Google One starts at $2.79/mo. Check out the plans below:

Basic (100GB) – $2.79/mo | 27.99/year

Standard (200GB) – $3.99/mo | $39.99/year

Premium (2TB) – $13.99/mo | $139.99/year

It is unclear if the addition of Nest Aware services to Google One would increase the subscription’s price. If not, it would be a great deal for users who want both services. It is also unclear when the new subscription would roll out.

Source: 9to5Google