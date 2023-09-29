What’s leaving Netflix Canada and Prime Video in October 2023

As is the case every month, several shows and movies are leaving Netflix Canada and Prime Video in October.
It’s worth noting that the streaming services may only be removing certain shows and movies for a specific amount of time.
Below are all the shows and movies leaving Netflix and Prime Video in October:
Netflix
- La vie, la vie: Seasons 1-3 — October 12th
- Blade — October 15th
- Blade II — October 15th
- Everybody Loves Raymond: Seasons 6-9 — October 31st
- Into the Badlands: Seasons 1-3 — October 31st
- Little Fockers — October 31st
- Meet the Fockers — October 31st
- Meet the Parents — October 31st
- Mission: Impossible — Fallout — October 31st
- Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol — October 31st
- Mission Impossible — Rogue Nation — October 31st)
Prime Video
- Quiet Place — October 1st
- Below Deck: Mediterranean — October 6th
- Below Deck: Sailing Yacht — October 6th
- Shahs of Sunset — October 6th
- Take Care Good Night — October 10th
- Clifford The Big Red Dog — October 14th
- Clarice — October 14th
- Ghostbusters: Afterlife — October 14th
- Simran — October 17th
- Sleepy Hollow — October 27th
- The Secret: Dare to Dream — October 27th
- A Journal for Jordan — October 28th
- It’s Only The End Of The World — October 31st
- Gerry — October 31st
- He Shoots, He Scores — October 31st
- Seven Days — October 31st
- Heat Wave — October 31st
- Bad Seeds — October 31st
- Bhoomi — October 31st
- Gabrielle — October 31st
- Major Junior — October 31st
- A Thrill Of The Hill — October 31st
- My Internship In Canada — October 31st
- Wild Run: The Legend — October 31st
- Babin — October 31st
- Ego Trip — October 31st
- Barefoot At Dawn — October 31st
- The Pee-Wee: The Winter That Changed My Life (Subtitled) — October 31st
- The Bait — October 31st
- The Little Queen — October 31st
- A Knight’s Tale — October 31st
- Hochelaga, Land Of Souls — October 31st
- Esimesac — October 31st
- Tom At The Farm — October 31st
- 5150, Elm’s Way — October 31st
- The Heart Is What Dies Last — October 31st
- Inch’ Allah — October 31st
- An Eye For Beauty — October 31st
- The Great Wall — October 31st
- Taking The Plunge 2 — October 31st