New transparent Analogue Pocket handhelds are on the way

I’ve been looking for a reason to pull the trigger on an Analogue Pocket for several months, and it looks like I finally have one.

Following up the limited-edition glow-in-the-dark Analogue Pocket, are several new transparent colours the company says will be available in “limited quantities,” including ‘Clear,’ ‘Smoke,’ ‘Blue’ and ‘Green.’ While all of the see-through colours look great, my favourites are ‘Smoke’ and ‘Clear’ (purple is also pretty great and reminds me of the ‘Atomic Purple’ N64).

Analogue says the handhelds will go on sale on September 29th at 11am ET/8am PT for $249 USD (about $335 CAD), a price slightly above the usual $219 USD (roughly $249 CAD) the standard Analogue Pocket costs. Beyond the cool design, the new transparent Analogue Pocket is identical to other versions of the portable.

This means the handheld can play Game Boy, Game Boy Colour and Game Boy Advance cartridges. Other classic handheld games from lesser-known systems like the Game Gear or Neo Geo Pocket Colour also work with the Analogue Pocket, but you need additional accessories.

The Analogue pocket features a 3.5-inch LCD screen with a 1600 x 1440 pixel resolution (615ppi), adding a much-needed dose of modern flare to classic cartridges. If you’re into retro handheld gaming, the device is difficult to beat and is widely regarded as one of the best around.

Given how difficult it’s been to get my hands on an Analogue Pocket, I don’t have a lot of faith I’ll be able to buy one on the 29th, but I’m definitely going to give it a shot because I need the Transparent Smoke version in my life. On the plus side, Analogue lists the transparent handheld as “ships in 2 weeks,” so it looks like the company’s manufacturing issues are a problem of the past.

Image credit: Analogue (Screenshot)