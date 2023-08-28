A limited edition glow-in-the-dark Analogue Pocket is on the way

Somehow, the Analogue Pocket just got cooler.

Analogue has revealed a glow-in-the-dark version of the handheld device called the ‘Pocket Glow.’ This special edition version of the portable gaming device will be available in “highly limited quantities” for $250 USD (about $350 CAD) on September 1st at 11am ET/8am PT, with shipping starting September 5th. The standard version of the Analogue Pocket costs $219 USD (about $297 CAD), though it doesn’t seem available to order currently.

The Pocket Glow features material that absorbs light and then re-emits it to create its glow-in-the-dark effect. The glowing lasts eight hours, but it’s unclear how long the handheld must be in direct sunlight, incandescent light, or under a blacklight to “charge.”

Beyond its unique glow-in-the-dark build, the Pocket Glow is identical to the Analogue Pocket. This means it can play original Game Boy, Game Boy Colour and Game Boy Advance cartridges. The device can also play cartridges from other handhelds, including the Game Gear, the Atari Lynx, the Neo Geo Pocket Colour, and more with various adapters. Regarding specs, the Pocket Glow features a 3.5-inch LCD screen with a 1600 x 1440 pixel resolution (615ppi), just like the standard Analogue Pocket.

Along with the Pocket Glow, Analogue also confirmed that all current Analogue Pocket pre-orders have shipped. While the Analogue Pocket is critically acclaimed, getting your hands on the device has proven difficult since its release in December 2021 due to several shipping delays.

I’ve been thinking about buying an Analogue Pocket for several months after purchasing a remade Game Boy Colour and returning to retro gaming. I might finally click the buy button now that the company behind the project seems to have figured out its manufacturing backlog issues. However, I’m on the fence about the Pocket Glow; while it looks stellar, I’m not sure I want a handheld that constantly glows in the dark.

Still, I can’t deny how incredibly cool the retro-futuristic Pocket Glow looks.

Image credit: Analogue