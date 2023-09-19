Xbox’s huge console and games leak was its own mistake, FTC confirms

Microsoft’s damage control team isn’t having a good day. A September 19th leak revealed documents from the FTC v. Microsoft case and shed light on Microsoft’s future plans.

The documents revealed that Microsoft is working on an Xbox Series X and Series S refresh, which might come out in June 2024. It was also revealed that the company is working on a new controller with improved haptics, quieter buttons, more durability, lift-to-wake features and sustainability improvements.

It also leaked details about Bethesda’s upcoming titles and remasters, and revealed that Microsoft once wanted to acquire Nintendo. Additionally, a report that it accidentally shared 38TB of sensitive data came out yesterday, Monday, September 18th.

Now, it has come to surface that Microsoft itself might be behind the blunder.

The judge just posted this order related to the accidental publication of Microsoft documents.

According to the filing, as shared by The Verge, Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley had ordered both the FTC and Microsoft to provide the court with “a secure cloud link” to the trial exhibits with proper redactions.

FTC’s Douglas Farrar confirmed that FTC was not responsible for uploading Microsoft’s future plans to the court’s website.

Microsoft complied with the order on September 14th and submitted the documents. However, the parties later informed the court that “the version of the exhibits provided contained non-public information” that was leaked. The court has since removed the documents.

Both the FTC and Microsoft have been asked to re-submit documents for the trial and ensure they are free of sensitive data.

Via: The Verge