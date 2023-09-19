Xbox boss responds to massive leak, says ‘so much has changed’

Xbox chief Phil Spencer has responded to a massive September 19th leak detailing the company’s long-term plans for consoles, games and more.

On X (Twitter), Spencer acknowledged the conversation surrounding the leak, which included many internal email chains and documents from the FTC v. Microsoft case being accidentally made available to the public.

“It is hard to see our team’s work shared in this way because so much has changed and there’s so much to be excited about right now, and in the future,” said Spencer. “We will share the real plans when we are ready.”

Of course, Spencer’s comments are vague, so it’s not clear exactly what he’s referring to when he mentions changes. For context, the leak outlined Xbox’s plans for a 2024 mid-generation update to the Series X, as well as the console’s successor and release windows for several unannounced games. Email chains in which Spencer discussed wanting to acquire the likes of Nintendo were also leaked.

For now, though, Microsoft will no doubt take greater care when submitting legal documents, as the FTC confirmed that the company itself had accidentally leaked this information.

