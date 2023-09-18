Tim Cook talks Vision Pro, environmental efforts, and annoyances with X in new interview

In a recent interview with CBS Sunday Morning, Apple CEO Tim Cook touched on a variety of topics and also aired some grievances with the social media platform X (formally known as Twitter.)

Most notably, Cook called out instances of anti-Semitic activity circulating on the site, calling the behaviour “abhorrent.” The executive did however admit that X is still an “important property”.

Although he did not directly state whether or not his company should be advertising on the platform, Cook noted that the idea is something Apple is “constantly” debating.

Apart from his comments on X, Apple’s CEO was also asked about recent reports stating that the upcoming Vision Pro was dealing with manufacturing delays. Cook was quick to confirm that the mixed-reality headset release schedule is still on track, a stance he held at Apple’s iPhone 15 event last week.

Cook also boasted that he’s already watched the entirety of Ted Lasso’s third season on the device, which is something.

The CEO went on to mention the company’s environmental initiatives, talking about claims surrounding the new Apple Watch Series 9’s carbon friendliness. Cook says that he hopes other companies will “rip off” Apple’s ongoing carbon-neutral mindset, once it shows that it can indeed be profitable.

Source: CBS News Via: The Verge