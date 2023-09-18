The Elder Scrolls VI won’t release on PS5, coming 2026 at the earliest

Microsoft has confirmed that The Elder Scrolls VI will only be released on Xbox consoles and PC.

The company said as much in a recently surfaced document from the FTC v. Microsoft case surrounding its pending acquisition of Activision Blizzard. In it, Microsoft showed a table outlining its approach to game releases following the start of its acquisition spree in 2018.

Per the table, TES VI is targeting Xbox consoles and PC only. In the “release date” column, it also says “TBC” (to be confirmed) but notes that it’s expected to drop in 2026 or later at the earliest.

It should be noted, however, that Bethesda Game Studios’ previous game, Starfield, only just released this month, so it seems highly unlikely that TES VI is three years away. TES VI was announced way back in 2018 alongside Starfield, and Todd Howard, the director of both games, even recently said he wishes it wasn’t announced that way.

Meanwhile, it’s not exactly surprising that TES VI is only planned for Xbox consoles and PC, given that Microsoft took the same approach for Starfield and Bethesda’s previous 2023 game, Redfall. The company had even confirmed last year that three upcoming Bethesda games were set to release on Xbox and PC only.

Another Bethesda title that has been AWOL for a while, Wolfenstein developer Machine Games’ untitled Indiana Jones game, will also be exclusive to Xbox and PC. However, we’ve learned nothing else about the game since its vague reveal teaser in January 2021.

Image credit: Bethesda