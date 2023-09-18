iPhone 15 Pro’s modem boosts 5G connectivity

The iPhone 15 Pro offers a boost to 5G connectivity in comparison to its predecessor, the iPhone 14 Pro.

According to data from SpeedSmart, the iPhone 15 Pro will be able to offer up to 24 percent faster 5G download speeds than its predecessor. It’s worth noting that SpeedSmart did the testing on U.S. networks, but the iPhone 15 Pro series should see similar improvements in Canada.

The most impressive jump in speed comes off of Verizon’s network, with an average of 243.06Mbps on the iPhone 15 Pro, compared to 195.83Mbps on the 14 Pro.

Even more impressive is that Verizon’s speed wasn’t even the fastest, lagging behind T-Mobile with the fastest average 5G download speeds of 300.92Mbps. However, upload speeds did not see a substantial increase across the major carriers.

Apple hasn’t said which modem the devices come with, though SpeedSmart says the Pro models feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon X70, the likely cause of the iPhone 15 Pro’s improved speeds.

The Snapdragon X70 is the same modem seen in Samsung’s Galaxy S23 lineup and features an integrated AI processor designed to enhance 5G connectivity across 5G frequencies.

Apple is working on its own 5G modems, but ahead of the iPhone 15 reveal, news broke about the company extending its modem supply agreement with Qualcomm for three more years. That agreement means we’ll likely continue to see Qualcomm modems in iPhones for the foreseeable future.

Body image credit: SpeedSmart

Source: SpeedSmart Via: The Verge