The iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max both feature 8GB of RAM: report

Apple has always been quiet about the RAM on its iPhones, but it looks like MacRumors has confirmed that the latest iPhones have more RAM than its predecessors.

MacRumors says that the information comes from the Xcode 15 Release Candidate, which shows that the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus are equipped with 6GB of RAM, while the 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max have 8GB of RAM.

Last year, all four devices had 6GB of RAM.

While this might not be much compared to some of the best Android handsets, which typically have 12GB of RAM, Apple’s Bionic chipsets are top-of-the-line and compensate for the lack of RAM. And it’s worth noting that Android handsets have benchmarked far lower than the Apple chipsets for several years. And according to recently leaked benchmarks, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is finally catching up to the A16 Bionic chip found in the iPhone 15 and iPhone 14 Pro.

With more RAM and a new A17 Pro chipset, the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max will likely be superb. Of course, you’ll have to wait for our review to learn about Apple’s latest.

All four iPhone 15 devices launch on Friday, September 22nd.

Source: MacRumors