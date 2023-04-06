Samsung’s Galaxy S23 series selling better than its predecessor in multiple markets

Back in February, it was revealed that Samsung’s S23 series preorders squashed the S22 series’ sales numbers in multiple markets.

The data showed that the S23 series was selling better than its predecessor in markets like Taiwan, India, South Korea, France and some Latin American countries.

Now, Samsung has confirmed that the S23 series is indeed selling better than its predecessor by 1.7 times in Latin America, 1.5 times in Europe and the Middle East, and 1.4 times in India. It’s unclear how well the smartphone is selling in North America, including Canada.

The S23 series surpassed the one million sales mark in South Korea in a similar timeframe as the S22 series, and is offering KRW 100,000 vouchers or damage compensation to celebrate this milestone.

The flagship Galaxy S23 Ultra accounts for 60 percent of the total sales, while the Galaxy S23 and S23+ each contribute 20 percent. Although Samsung did not disclose the exact numbers, the company’s pre-order bonuses, the inclusion of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy and a 200-megapixel camera have certainly contributed to the series’ success.

