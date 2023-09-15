fbpx
Gaming

PS Store’s Big Games Big Deals sale offers up to 75 percent off

These deals are available until September 27th

Dean Daley
Sep 15, 202312:53 PM EDT 0 comments
Resident Evil 4 Leon leaning on hand in car

The latest PlayStation Store sale offers deals on various top hits, including Resident Evil 4, Hogwarts Legacy, The Last of Us: Part 1 and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice.

The Big Games Big Deals sale has discounts of up to 75 percent off and is available until September 27th.

Here are some of the notable deals:

You can check out all the deals here. 

