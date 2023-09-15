Our experiences at the fall iPhone 15 and Apple Watch reveal event [SyrupCast 281]

At this year’s fall hardware event, the SyrupCast team had the opportunity to record its annual iPhone event recap video in a fancy studio at Apple Park.

This week’s episode features Patrick O’Rourke, Brad Bennett and Alain McKenna, a Montreal-based technology journalist who has covered the industry for decades and currently writes for LeDevoir.

The pod squad talks about their overall impressions of the keynote, the iPhone 15/iPhone 15 Plus, the iPhone 15 Pro/Max, the Apple Watch Series 9, the Apple Watch Ultra 2, and the surprise standout from the event ‘Double Tap’ 🍏.

You can listen to or watch SyrupArcade Cast (it’s also on YouTube) or find the podcast on your favourite streaming platform.