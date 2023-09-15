Sony unveils new Deep Earth collection for PS5 accessories

At its State of Play event, Sony revealed a new Deep Earth collection for the PlayStation 5.

The collection includes new PlayStation 5 backplates and DualSense controllers in three new metallic colours: ‘Volcanic Red,’ ‘Cobalt Blue’ and ‘Sterling Silver.’

According to Satoshi Aoyagi from Sony’s design team, the colours it selected were inspired by the “beautiful and powerful hues found in the depths of planet Earth” and have a “touch of sophistication.”

“Volcanic Red boasts a rich blazing red tone. Cobalt Blue, on the other hand, presents a deep shade of blue with intriguing hints of purple. Lastly, Sterling Silver showcases a classic aesthetic with a subtle blue undertone,” wrote Leo Cardoso, another member of Sony’s design team.

The Deep Earth Collection will be available in the coming months, with different launch dates for each colour. Pre-orders for the collection go live on October 4th. The Volcanic Red and Cobalt Blue accessories will launch on November 3rd, while the Sterling Silver accessories will launch on January 26th, 2024.

The DualSense wireless controllers will cost $74.99 USD (roughly $100 CAD), while the PS5 console covers will cost $59.99 USD (roughly $80 CAD).

Find more information about the upcoming collection here.

Image credit: PlayStation Blog

Source: PlayStation Blog