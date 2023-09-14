Valve offering up to 20 percent off Steam Decks for Steam’s 20th anniversary

Valve is offering up to 20 percent off all three Steam Deck models in celebration of Steam’s 20th anniversary.

See below for the specific deals:

64GB (eMMC) — $449.10 ($50 off)

256GB (NVMe SSD) — $560.15 ($99 off)

512GB (NVMe SSD) — $655.20 ($164 off)

All three models come with a carrying case, while the 256GB option includes an exclusive Steam Community profile bundle and the 512GB Deck adds an anti-glare etched glass, exclusive variant carrying case, and exclusive virtual keyboard theme.

They’re all currently available to order on Steam with an expected delivery date within 1-2 weeks.

It’s worth noting that Valve also recently started selling refurbished Decks — more info can be found here.