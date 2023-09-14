Adobe unveils new AI and 3D features for Premiere Pro, After Effects and more

Adobe has announced that Firefly, its generative AI that powers features like Generative Recolour in Illustrator, text-to-image effects in Express, and Generative Fill tools in Photoshop, has left beta and is officially available across Adobe Creative Cloud, Adobe Express, and Adobe Experience Cloud.

At the same time, Adobe is also adding new beta features for Premiere Pro, After Effects, and Frame.io — the company’s popular applications for creating and reviewing video and audio content, as shared by The Verge.

One of the new features of Premiere Pro is ‘Enhance Speech,’ which essentially allows users to remove noise from voice recordings with a single click. Further, the Premiere Pro timeline now works up to 5x faster, making editing and trimming smoother and more responsive.

Another AI-based feature in Premiere Pro is Audio Category Tagging, which automatically identifies and labels clips that contain dialogue, music, sound effects, or ambient noise. Additionally, Premiere Pro’s Text-Based Editing tool now has a filler word detection feature that can automatically find and remove unnecessary pauses like “ums” and “uhs” from both the dialogue and transcription.

In Adobe After Effects, users would now be able to work in a 3D workspace that will allow user to import, change texture, light, shade and render high-quality 3D models right inside of After Effects. The Roto Brush tool, which automatically selects moving objects, has also been upgraded to handle more complex objects.

All of these features are currently in beta and are expected to be available widely sometime this year. Learn more here.

Image credit: Adobe

Source: Adobe Via: The Verge