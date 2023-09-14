RayCue 128K is a USB-C dock that looks like a 1984 Mac

USB-C docks are everywhere these days, but most of them look pretty boring and generic.

Dockcase’s 10-in-1 Smart USB-C Hub, with its see-through design, is an exception. If you’re looking for something a little more out of the box, you might want to check out the RayCue 128K, a USB-C dock that resembles a 1984 Mac.

The RayCue 128K is a 14-in-1 dock that offers a variety of ports and even has a 3.5-inch colour display that can display the calendar, time, music interfaces, photos and more.

Depending on the model you choose, you can get up to three HDMI ports, a gigabit Ethernet port, a 100W USB-C output for your Mac, three USB-A ports, an SD/TF card reader, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The RayCue 128K Pro also doubles as a Bluetooth speaker to play music.

The RayCue 128K and 128K Pro are available via Kickstarter for $169 USD (roughly $249 CAD) and $199 USD (roughly $270 CAD), respectively.

Source: RayCue Via: iMore