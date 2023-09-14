Samsung Galaxy Buds FE leaks online showing wingtip design

Samsung’s new affordable earbuds have leaked online in a lot of detail. The Netherlands-based publication GalaxyClub discovered the leak and found support documents detailing the Galaxy Buds FE. Samsung Germany accidentally leaked these documents.

We know the Galaxy Buds FE will launch in Black and White variants from the leak. Further, we can tell that the earbuds will have a wing tip design. Otherwise, we don’t know much else about the earbuds.

The earbuds will likely be more affordable and possibly compete against Google’s Pixel Buds A series.

It’s unclear when Samsung will launch this device, but it’s possible it’ll launch alongside the Galaxy S23 FE.

Several rumours indicate that the Galaxy FE will launch sometime in Q3 this year, so we’re expecting to see the devices soon. The Galaxy S23 FE is rumoured to feature Android 13, 8GB of RAM, and an Exynos 2200 chipset.

Image credit: GalaxyClub

Source: GalaxyClub