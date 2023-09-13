Pixel Watch 2 expected to feature same case colours as predecessors

While we’ve already seen the Pixel Watch 2 straight from the Mountain View company, a new leak reveals more about the upcoming smartwatch.

Reportedly, the Pixel Watch 2 will once again come in Champagne Gold, Matte Black and Polished Silver. The Pixel Watch 2 will come with different Active bands depending on your preferred handset. A Hazel band for the gold case, an Obsidian band for its black case, and the Silver case will come with either a Chalk or Porcelain band.

A new ‘Bay’ coloured band will also be available, with the Silver casing, which will either be a green or brown colouring, according to Droid-Life.

While the Active bands are kind of similar to last year, it looks like there will be new Sports bands. According to the leak, there will be Hazel, Moondust, Obsidian, Porcelain and possibly Coral bands.

The Pixel Watch 2 will launch on October 4th at the Made by Google event alongside the Pixel 8 series.

Source: Droid-Life