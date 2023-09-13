Canadian carrier pre-order and pricing for iPhone 15 series

If you’re looking to pick up one of Apple’s new iPhone 15 devices, here’s what you need to know about pricing and pre-orders from Apple and Canadian carriers.

First up, let’s talk about Apple pricing. This year, the iPhone 15 series got a price bump in Canada compared to the launch price of equivalent iPhone 14 models. You can find the base pricing for each iPhone 15 base model below, as well as Apple’s financing options:

iPhone 15 – $1,129 or $51.05/mo for 24 months financing at 7.99 percent APR

iPhone 15 Plus – $1,270 or $57.93/mo for 24 months financing at 7.99 percent APR

iPhone 15 Pro – $1,449 or $65.52/mo for 24 months financing at 7.99 percent APR

iPhone 15 Pro Max – $1,749 or $79.09/mo for 24 months financing at 7.99 percent APR

Pre-orders for the iPhones open on September 15th, and the devices will be available starting September 22nd.

Below, you can find the available carrier pricing and pre-order details. Please note that if a carrier is missing, it’s likely because it hasn’t added pricing information yet. Be sure to check back as we’ll update this page as pre-order details become available.

Rogers

The Rogers website doesn’t currently list pricing. It encourages customers to check back on September 15th for pre-order details. Customers can also pre-register ahead of pre-order availability.

Bell

Bell also lists the various iPhone 15 models as ‘coming soon’ with pre-orders set to open on September 15th.

Telus

Telus customers can pre-register for the iPhone 15 pre-orders here.

Freedom Mobile

Freedom offers pre-registration for iPhone 15 pre-order details here.

Fido

The Rogers flanker brand lists the iPhone 15 series as coming soon and offers pre-registration here.

More to come…