iPhone 15 lineup gets a price hike in Canada

After months of speculation, Apple has now confirmed that the starting prices of its latest lineup of iPhones will be increased compared to last year’s offerings.

The 128GB iPhone 15 will cost $1,129, and the 128GB iPhone 15 Plus will cost $1,279. Last year’s base models started at $1,099 and $1,249, respectively.

As for the Pro models, the story is much the same. For 128 GB, the iPhone 15 Pro will set you back $1,449, while the 15 Pro Max will start at a whopping $1,749. Last year’s Pro models started at $1,399 and $1,549, respectively.

According to Apple’s website, pre-orders for the new iPhones will be made available starting September 15th.

Image credit: Apple