Samsung to start mass producing S24 parts a month earlier

For the past couple of years, Samsung released its S series smartphones in February, but now, it looks like the South Korean company will be switching things up next year.

According to a report from ET News, the S24 will mass-produce S24 parts in November. This is ahead of last year when Samsung’s partners started mass-producing S23 parts in December.

With Samsung prepping its S24 a month earlier, it seems like the company will launch the lineup sometime in January instead of February. This isn’t the first time Samsung has done this, as the S21 launched in January as well.

It’s possible Samsung is doing this to compete with the huge hype for the just-announced iPhone 15 series.

Source: ETNews