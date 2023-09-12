fbpx
Nothing Phone 2 update comes with new Compass widget

The update also comes with improved NFC and haptic feedback

Dean Daley
Sep 12, 20238:06 PM EDT 0 comments

The Nothing Phone 2’s latest software update adds some new features to the handset.

Here’s the 2.0.3 update posted by the leaker Max Jambor:

The Nothing Phone 2’s update will include a Compass widget that will work in real-time. Further, a new user interface shows when the device is in Pocket Mode. The mode disables accidental touches when it’s in your pocket.

You’ll also have improved NFC, Bluetooth connection and stability, and haptic feedback.

There’s also a Zomato Glyph Progress feature, which will update your Glyph in real-time. Unfortunately, Zomato isn’t in Canada, so the functionality will not work here.

Source: Max Jambor

