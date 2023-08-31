Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra might have up to 2TB of storage

Samsung plans to launch its S24 series sometime in early 2024; however, that hasn’t stopped a new leak from revealing a lot about the upcoming handsets.

According to a Weibo leak (now removed and reported on by Gagdets 360) by user Instant Digital, the S24 Ultra will be equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC in all markets. The S24 and S24+, on the other hand, will get the Exynos 2400 SoC in some markets. A previous report indicated that the S24 Ultra would also get the 2400 SoC in Europe, but that is no longer the case.

The S24+’s Exynos 2400 chip comes with cores clocked at a speed of 3.16GHz, 2.9GHz, 2.6GHz, and 1.95GHz, and it will sport a WQHD+ display with 3120 x 1440 pixel resolution. Display-wise, this is typically what the S Ultra handset uses, so that’s a big improvement for the S24+.

The S24 Ultra, on the other hand, is rumoured to feature 12GB of RAM + 256GB and 8GB of RAM +128GB and storage options. This seems incorrect, however, as Samsung ditched the 128GB of storage configuration with the S23 Ultra, so it’d be weird for Samsung to bring it back. The handset might also have a 2TB storage configuration.

Recently, the S24+ was spotted on Geekbench with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, boasting some impressive benchmarks.

Samsung’s S24 series will likely launch early next year. It’s worth noting that all three S24 series devices will sport Qualcomm’s upcoming chipset in the U.S. and Canada.

Source: Gadgets 360