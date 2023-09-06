The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom isn’t getting DLC

In a perplexing move that only Nintendo could make, it looks like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom won’t get additional downloadable content (DLC).

In a recent interview with Japanese gaming publication Famitsu (via Automaton), Eiji Aonuma, Tears of the Kingdom‘s producer, said, “There are no plans for additional content.” The game’s director, Hidemaro Fujibayashi, expanded on this, stating that his team is working on the Zelda series’ “next fun experience,” hinting that his team is moving directly to the next game in the long-running franchise.

The interview also delves into how the development team expected players to treat Koroks horribly, why the sprawling ‘Depths’ region under Hyrule was kept hidden, and development challenges related to moving from the sky to the underground.

While it’s disappointing to read that Tears of the Kingdom likely won’t get DLC, it’s not surprising, given the game’s absolutely massive scale. I’ve played it for roughly 50 hours and feel like I’ve barely scratched the surface of what it offers, especially since I haven’t completed the main quest yet.

Of course, Nintendo’s plans could change, but at least as of right now, it doesn’t look like the game is getting any DLC.

For more on Tears of the Kingdom, check out my review of the game.

Source: Famitsu Via: Engadget, Automaton