Students can save $90 on the Nothing Phone (2)

Nothing is running a new back-to-school season promotion.

The company is currently offering students $90 off any Nothing smartphone, including the new Nothing Phone (2) and 25 percent off its audio and accessory products.

To be eligible for the discount, you need to be a current student and prove your status to Nothing via UNiDAYS. Further, the discount cannot be combined with other vouchers and on-site promotions.

Verify your student status or learn more about the promotion here.

Image credit: Nothing