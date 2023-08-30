Apple tests 3D printing for steel smartwatch chassis

Apple might be looking to 3D printing to make steel cases for its products.

As reported by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, quoting “people with knowledge of the matter,” Apple is testing using 3D printers for making the steel chassis that some of its upcoming smartwatches will reportedly use. The technique has the potential to improve the quality and consistency of the cases, as well as open up new possibilities for design and customization, according to the report.

Normally, to make steel chassis, Apple’s manufacturers cut large slabs of metal in the product’s shape. Shifting to 3D printing would result in less time taken to build the devices, all while using less material.

If the experimentation with the Apple Watch goes according to Apple’s plans, it would reportedly expand the manufacturing procedure to its other products over the next several years.

Apple and its suppliers have been working on the 3D printing technology for at least three years, and have recently been testing it with steel cases for the Apple Watch Series 9, which is expected to be announced on September 12th at the tech giant’s ‘Wonderlust’ event. However, according to the report, there’s no guarantee that the first batch of the new steel Apple Watches will be made with the 3D printing method.

Further, Apple wants to use the same technology with Titanium for its Apple Watch Ultra, though reportedly not this year.

The 3D printing work is led by Apple’s manufacturing design team.

Source: Bloomberg