Elder Scrolls 6 is in development but don’t hold your breath for news

According to a recent interview with Pete Hines, Bethesda’s head of publishing, fans of the Elder Scrolls franchise will be waiting a long time to hear any news about the sixth game. Though Hines confirmed that Elder Scrolls 6 has entered early development, he emphasized Bethesda’s focus on Starfield, set to release on September 6th, 2023.

Hines spoke to Vandal about Starfield‘s release and the future of Bethesda in general.

“No time soon are you going to be hearing anything at all about The Elder Scrolls 6,” Hines said (translated from Spanish by TechRadar). “Starfield is our focus for now and will continue to be our focus for some time before we talk about anything else.”

With Starfield‘s release less than a week away, this comment raises questions about what content Bethesda is planning for the future of the game. It’s probably safe to assume at least a few DLCs are on the way. I just hope it won’t be a buggy mess that needs a lot of updates after its release, in the style of Mass Effect: Andromeda and Cyberpunk 2077.

Long-time Elder Scrolls fans aren’t surprised that their long-awaited game will be even longer awaited.

If you ever think you’re behind in life, just remember that it’s been 5 years since the Elder Scrolls 6 teaser, and they haven’t even started working on it 🥰 You have time — Ryan (@ImRyanBlue) August 30, 2023

the prophecy to save morrowind worked for less time than we have waited for Elder Scrolls 6 — The Elder Memes (@TheElderMemes) August 22, 2023

Earlier this summer, we learned that the Elder Scrolls 6 was probably five years away or more. However, some fans are glass-half-full kind of people; they’re taking heart in Pete Hines’ confirmation that the Elder Scrolls 6 has left pre-production and entered “early development.”

The Elder Scrolls 6 was first announced five years ago, in 2018. In an interview with GQ, Tom Howard briefly recalled it. When asked whether he regretted announcing Elder Scrolls 6 when he did, Howard responded: “I have asked myself that a lot. I don’t know. I probably would’ve announced it more casually.”

Howard didn’t go into many more details than that, only confirming that it does have a codename and commenting briefly on what he wants to achieve with the Elder Scrolls 6.

“I will say that we want it to fill that role of the ultimate fantasy-world simulator,” Howard said. “And there are different ways to accomplish that given the time that has passed.”

Source: Vandal, GQ Via: TechRadar