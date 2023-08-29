Apple officially announces Sept. 12 ‘Wonderlust’ iPhone 15 reveal event

Apple has officially confirmed its fall hardware event is set for September 12th.

The tech giant is expected to announce the iPhone 15/iPhone 16 Plus and the iPhone 15 Pro/iPhone 15 Pro Max series at the event, alongside the Apple Watch Series 9 and the Apple Watch Ultra 2. The keynote has been rumoured to take place on September 12th for several weeks, but this is the first official confirmation from Apple.

This year’s event invite includes the word “Wonderlust” accompanied by a blue, gold and black Apple logo made of fine sand. It’s difficult to pull anything from this year’s invite (and it’s important to remember that Apple’s event invites don’t always tease what we’ll see at keynotes), but it’s possible the colours could reference the new titanium iPhone 15 Pro colours.

While this year’s iPhone 15 series is expected to be very similar to the iPhone 14 line, rumours point to a few key differences. First, the entire iPhone 15 line will reportedly make the switch from Lightning to USB-C, and the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are expected to get the Dynamic Island. On the higher-end iPhone 15 Pro devices, we’ll see a new titanium frame and minor camera improvements, though some rumours also point to 5x/6x optical zoom coming to the smartphone.

On the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 side, rumours are far more sparse. Both new smartwatches are expected to be available in new colours and feature processor bumps.

We’ll have a full recap of rumours surrounding Apple’s “Wonderlust” event early next week. MobileSyrup will be on the ground at Apple’s keynote, bringing you all the news directly from the hands-on area.