Bell stepping away as lead sponsor for TIFF

Bell will stop sponsoring the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) at the end of this year.

Ellen Murphy, a spokesperson for Bell, told The Canadian Press the company will not be renewing its contact with the organization.

TIFF’s downtown Toronto headquarters bears Bell’s name and is known as the TIFF Bell Light Box. The naming rights will end in December.

“Earlier this year, we mutually agreed that this partnership would come to a close at the end of 2023,” Judy Lung, TIFF’s vice president of communications, told the publication.

“We extend our sincere gratitude to Bell for their unwavering support, dedication and collaborative spirit and look forward to working with them in new ways.”

The company has sponsored the festival since 1995.

TIFF is set to kick off on September 7th, as strikes in Hollywood continue.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: The Canadian Press