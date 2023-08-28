Chatr is offering 20GB bonus data/month for 12 months on select 4G plans

Chatr Mobile is offering 20GB of bonus data on a majority of its 4G plans.

The bonus will renew every month for a 12-month period as long as the plan is unchanged.

The offer applies to the following 4G data, talk and text plans:

$75/month 20GB (40GB/month after bonus)

$65/month 15 GB (35GB/month after bonus)

$55/month 10GB (30GB/ month after bonus)

$45/month 5GB (25GB/ month after bonus)

The offer is only available on new activations and requires customers to set up auto-pay. The sale ends on September 11th.

Chatr is also offering 4GB of bonus data a month for 12 months on two of its other 4G plans.

This includes:

$40/month 2.5GB (6.5GB/month after bonus)

$35/month 1GB (5GB/month after bonus)

The 4GB bonus also applies to the following 3G plan options:

$50/month 10GB (14GB/month after bonus)

$40/month 5GB (9GB/month after bonus)

$35/month 2.5GB (6.5GB/month after bonus)

$30/month 1G (5GB/month after bonus)

This deal does not have a listed expiry date. Chatr’s website labels the deal as “limited time only.”

More details are available on Chatr’s website.