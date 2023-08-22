PC Game Pass is coming to Nvidia GeForce Now this week

Microsoft’s PC Game Pass will come to Nvidia GeForce Now on August 24th.

With this launch, those subscribed to the Nvidia service will be able to play some PC Game Pass titles. The first wave of titles includes Deathloop, No Man’s Sky, Grounded and Mount & Blade II: BannerLord. Gears 5 from Vancouver’s The Coalition also landed on GeForce Now in May.

Nvidia GeForce Now offers limited streaming sessions for free, although there are subscriptions to increase playtime and fidelity: the $12.99/month Priority (1080p) and $24.99/month Ultimate (4K) memberships.

This all comes after Microsoft signed a 10-year Xbox games licensing deal with Nvidia in February. The company made the agreement to address the UK’s anti-competition concerns over its pending acquisition of Activision Blizzard. As part of those efforts, Microsoft also just announced plans to sell its Activision Blizzard cloud gaming rights to Ubisoft.

Image credit: Bethesda