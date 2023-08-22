Ford’s Mustang Mach-E recall is under investigation

The National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration (NHTSA) in the U.S. has launched an investigation into Ford’s June 2022 recall of Mustang Mach-E electric vehicles (EVs).

The company issued the recall to address the overheating of the vehicle’s high-voltage contactors, which could lead to the sudden loss of power.

To address the problem, Ford implemented an over-the-air (OTA) software update to reduce power in the event of overheating. Dealerships installed the software in new Mach-E vehicles, and the company replaced the associated parts in impacted cars.

But the NHTSA is now questioning if Ford did enough to address the issue. As Automotive News reports, drivers have stated Ford’s measures did nothing to appease the issue.

“The Office of Defects Investigation (ODI) has opened this Recall Query (RQ) after receiving 12 consumer complaints alleging a high voltage battery main contactor failure in MY 2021-2022 Ford Mach-E vehicles (subject vehicles) that were included in Recall 22V-412 and remedied prior to the reported incidents,” the NHTSA’s ODI states in the investigation.

The document shows 64,727 vehicles are part of the investigation.

This isn’t the only case related to power issues the NHTSA is currently investigating. On June 9th, the administration started investigating “a loss of motive power” in Hyundai’s 2022 Ioniq 5 EV.

The ODI received 30 complaints of “a loud pop noise,” followed by a warning and a loss of power. The investigation is ongoing.

Source: NHTSA Via: Automotive News