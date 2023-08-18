Elon Musk to remove blocking on X so you can’t avoid his idiocy

Elon Musk says X (Twitter) is planning to remove the ability to block other accounts.

“Block is going to be deleted as a ‘feature’, except for DMs,” said the X owner in a post to his platform. “Makes no sense.”

Block is going to be deleted as a “feature”, except for DMs — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 18, 2023

When X-centric account X News Daily mentioned that blocking plays “an important role to combat harassment, trolls and spam,” Musk simply said that users can “mute” instead.

Of course, muting isn’t a proper solution, as it simply means you don’t receive notifications from the account in question. Meanwhile, the person is able to continue to see your full account and send more potentially harmful content your way. For many who face online abuse, particularly women and marginalized communities, the ability to fully cut off someone’s access to your social media activity is far more desirable than muting.

As with many of Musk’s questionable decisions, he didn’t actually provide a reason as to why blocking “makes no sense.” However, many X users joked that he is upset at how many people block his account or even those containing ads. It’s also another example of him objectively making his platform worse by removing options from people, such as his recently-reversed plans to force dark mode onto everyone.

It’s unclear when the block feature will be removed. When that change does go into effect, though, users’ only recourse besides muting (or leaving X entirely) will be to set their account to “private.” Of course, neither option is ideal, especially when blocking is just such a universal and common-sense feature, but sadly, this is just par for the course for Musk.

Source: Elon Musk