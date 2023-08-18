Disney+ changes Ahsoka’s release date and weekly schedule

The Star Wars team announced on X (Twitter) today that the Ahsoka TV show will be available earlier than we expected. The first two episodes were set to drop on August 23rd at 3:00 am ET/12:00 am PT. Instead, we’ll be able to watch them on August 22nd at 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT.

Thank you to all the fans who celebrated with us at our @AhsokaOfficial fan events around the world last night! We’re excited to announce that new episodes of #Ahsoka will now launch Tuesdays at 6PM PT, starting with our two-episode premiere on August 22, only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/Z2XqAqBiIC — Star Wars (@starwars) August 18, 2023

Following suit, all future episodes of Ahsoka will drop on Tuesdays at 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT instead of 3:00 am ET/12:00 am PT on Wednesdays. In replies to the tweet, fans are voicing their excitement. Many say this change will allow them to watch the premiere as soon as it comes out.

“This is wonderful news!” said @jonah2018wsu. “Between work and taking care of my 1-year-old, I don’t have an opportunity to watch new episodes of streaming shows until the evening after they drop. So, even though the episodes are releasing only 6 hours early, for me it will be 24 hours early!”

“East coast people can’t stay up for a 3AM premiere,” Wilbon (@Wilkerrson) pointed out. “I was getting so sick of having to avoid spoilers all day on Wednesdays until I could get home to watch after work!”

“Please make this the norm for ALL series,” Brennan (@QuiGonBren) requested.

Whenever it comes out, we’re just excited to see Canadian actor Hayden Christensen hit the screen again as Anakin Skywalker.

Source: Star Wars