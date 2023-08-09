Warcraft Rumble soft launches with new name and new hope

Warcraft Rumble, formerly known as Warcraft Arclight Rumble, has finished its closed beta and is moving into a soft launch in Canada and other regions. This is the final step before the game’s complete and official launch.

“We will be rolling out access to select regions over the following weeks and months as we apply the final layer of polish as we prepare for our worldwide launch,” reads a recent press release.

A post from the Warcraft Rumble team on X (Twitter) shows a map labelled “Regional Testing Locations” that include Canada, Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Australia and the Philippines. Right now, only accounts registered in the Philippines can play the game. Those in Canada and other locations on the map only have the opportunity to pre-register if they look for the game in the app store.

Other countries detailed in the tweet will likely be next to receive access as Warcraft Rumble rolls out. If you want to be notified when the game comes to your country, you can pre-register here.

Warcraft Rumble is a strategy mobile game that features miniatures of characters from Activision Blizzard’s World of Warcraft universe. It was officially revealed in May of last year.

A different World of Warcraft mobile game from NetEase was reportedly cancelled last year, but Warcraft Rumble has been trucking along in its closed beta. In a recent interview with GameSpot, director Tom Chilton and executive producer Vik Saraf detailed how much content was improved and changed during Warcraft Rumble’s beta.

Saraf told GameSpot that the soft launch will allow the team to continue polishing the game with player feedback. There is no announced release date for Warcraft Rumble’s full worldwide launch or additional regional launches.

Source: Activision Blizzard