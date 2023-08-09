Where to stream The Super Mario Bros. Movie in Canada

Back in May, Universal released The Super Mario Bros. Movie on digital platforms (PVOD), allowing people to buy or rent the movie at a premium.

Now, the hit Illumination animated film has started to make its way to subscription video on demand (SVOD). On August 3rd, The Super Mario Bros. Movie began streaming on the U.S.-only Peacock service, and one week later, Canadians get the movie on Amazon Prime Video.

Starting August 11th, all Prime members will be able to stream Mario’s animated adventure as part of their subscription.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie was originally released in theatres on April 5th and went on to gross over $1.3 billion USD (about $1.744 billion CAD), making it one of the highest-grossing films of all time.

Based on Nintendo’s beloved Mario video games, The Super Mario Bros. Movie follows the titular Italian plumber as he’s transported to a mysterious new world. When Luigi is taken prisoner by the villainous Bowser, Mario must team up with Princess Peach, Donkey Kong and friends to save the day.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie was directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic (Teen Titans Go!) and features the voices of Chris Pratt (Guardians of the Galaxy), Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen’s Gambit), Charlie Day (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia), Jack Black (School of Rock) and Vancouver’s Seth Rogen (Superbad).

Image credit: Illumination