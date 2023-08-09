Disney+ will soon start cracking down on password sharing

Following in the footsteps of Netflix, streaming giant Disney+ is now looking to crackdown on password sharing.

As shared by Disney CEO Bob Iger during the company’s earnings call on Wednesday, August 9th, via The Verge, the company is “actively exploring ways to address account sharing” and will update its subscriber agreements with new terms and policies later this year.

Netflix first shared information regarding password sharing crackdown back in October 2019, and it took the company more than three years to implement it. However, Disney’s timing seems to be expedited.

According to Iger, Disney has the “technical capability” to monitor sign-ins and plans to “get at this issue” in 2024. However, he cautioned that the work may not be completed within the calendar year. “While it is likely you’ll see some impact in calendar 24, it’s possible that.. the work will not be completed within the calendar year,” Iger said. “But we certainly have established this as a real priority, and we actually think that there’s an opportunity here to help us grow our business.”

We’ll likely learn more about the crackdown when Disney starts to implement it.

Source: Disney Via: The Verge