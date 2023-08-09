iPhone 15 Pro’s rumoured A17 Bionic chip to feature 6 GPU cores and 6GB of RAM

It looks like the iPhone 15 Pro won’t be getting more RAM than last year’s iPhone 14 Pro, according to a tipster who goes by URedditor.

The leaker shared rumours about Apple’s A17 Bionic chip on X (Twitter), indicating the A17 Bionic chip will only feature 6GB of RAM, similar to last year’s A16 Bionic.

Apple A17 – t8130 – Coll 6 CPU Cores + 6 GPU Cores

3.70 GHz

6GB LPDDR5 DRAM – Micron/Samsung

TSMC 3nm Process LPDDR = Low Power Double Data Rate SDRAM The A17 is used by both the D83 and D84, also likely planned for D47 and D48 (16 series), as the D9x will use t8140 (A18). — Unknownz21 🌈 (@URedditor) August 9, 2023

The processor is built on a 3nm process and includes six CPU/GPU cores and runs at 3.70 GHz. While the RAM won’t get an upgrade, the A16 runs on a 4nm process, including five GPU cores and runs at 3.46GHz, so the A17 gets an upgrade on these fronts.

A little over a week ago, Apple insider Mark Gurman mentioned that the iPhone 15 Pro’s chip is expected to be noticeably snappier than A16 devices.

Further, the leak indicates that the A17 will be used by the D83 and D84 (likely the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max). URedditor says the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will also use this process, while the D9x (likely the iPhone 16 Pro series) will sport the A18 chipset.

Previous rumours indicate that the iPhone 15 Pro will feature thinner bezels and an action button that users can customize. Apple’s iPhone 15 series is rumoured to launch in early September.

Source: URedditor Via: Android Authority