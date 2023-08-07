Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 confirmed with November 10 release

Activision has officially confirmed the release date of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. This year’s installment of the annualized first-person shooter is aiming to retain its fall release.

In a teaser video, we see Modern Warfare‘s staple green aesthetic shift into a vibrant red. Through the rather short teaser, we catch glimpses of Captain Price as well as villain Makarov. The video then ends with a confirmation that Modern Warfare 3 is launching on November 10. A description under the teaser reads, “The ultimate threat awaits.”

A much larger reveal is planned for August 17th. Dataminers have reportedly found references to an in-game event occurring in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Thus, it’s likely that a larger reveal of the game may happen in Warzone 2.0. This isn’t the first time that the battle royale has hosted events, showcasing the next game.

Details on Modern Warfare 3 are still rather scarce. Sledgehammer Games is said to be onboard as the lead developer this time around, taking the baton from Infinity Ward. Of course, other studios like Raven Software, Beenox, and others are expected to be supporting the game.

Previously, it looked as though Call of Duty would be skipping 2023 and instead be releasing a “steady stream of additional content” for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0. However, it now looks as though those plans may have morphed into its own release.

There’s also a chance Modern Warfare 3 will be the first that’s under Microsoft’s ownership. Activision Blizzard is currently in the midst of a planned acquisition from Microsoft. After winning a court case against the FTC, the two parties have made a new submission to the UK’s CMA in order to win approval. Currently, the merger deadline is set for October 18th, just short of a month’s time from Modern Warfare 3‘s release.