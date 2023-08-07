How to watch the next Pokémon Presents on August 8

Nintendo and The Pokémon Company are hosting another virtual Pokémon Presents livestream on Tuesday, August 8th.

Announced online, a teaser reveals that the presentation will highlight upcoming Pokémon “news and updates.” This time around, fans can look forward to 35 minutes of announcements and reveals.

The next #PokemonPresents arrives soon, Trainers! Tune in to our official YouTube channel at 6:00 a.m. PDT on August 8 for 35 minutes of Pokémon news and updates! 🎊https://t.co/Lxoud6kVxF pic.twitter.com/xe65FmqEn5 — Pokémon (@Pokemon) August 4, 2023

There’s quite a bit of Pokémon news that can come out of the upcoming live stream. For instance, the upcoming DLC for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is set to release later this year. News on The Teal Mask and The Indigo Disk expansions are likely to be shown, including the previously teased five new Pokémon.

Earlier this summer, Nintendo revealed that Detective Pikachu Returns, the sequel to 2016’s Detective Pikachu for Nintendo 3DS, is arriving on October 6th. There’s no better time than to detail some of the game’s mechanics and story beats.

Recently, Pokémon Sleep launched on iOS and Android. While it’s likely that the sleep-tracking app will be shown in some capacity, The Pokémon Company also has numerous other ongoing mobile projects, including Pokémon GO, Pokémon Café ReMix, and Pokémon UNITE.

Additionally, there’s also the long-requested release of the original Pokémon Red and Blue games to Nintendo Switch Online. Nintendo has been continually adding Game Boy titles to the subscription service. However, Pokémon Red and Blue have been strangely omitted. Even N64’s Pokémon Stadium is being supported on Nintendo Switch Online.

Fans can tune in to the Pokémon Presents on the official YouTube channel on August 8th at 9 AM ET/6 AM PT.

Image credit: The Pokémon Company

Source: @Pokemon