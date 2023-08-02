Vintage Apple-1 computer with Wozniak’s signature is being auctioned

A vintage piece of tech signed by Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak is being sold at an auction.

The Apple-1 is a computer that is credited with launching Apple to the world and where it is today. It was the product that launched Apple in 1976 when Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak started selling their hand-built computers from Jobs’ garage in Los Altos, California.

According to The Star, only 200 units of the computer were made, and only about 175 were sold for $666 USD (roughly $890 CAD) each. The computer is expected to fetch around $200,000 USD (roughly $267,000 CAD), according to RR Auction in Boston.

“It’s an incredibly rare commodity,” Tim Bajarin, chairman of Creative Strategies, a technology research firm, told The Star. “You can trace the growth of the PC industry to the Apple-1.”

The Apple-1 that is being auctioned was acquired by its current owner in 1980 at a computer hobbyist show in Framingham, Massachusetts. It was used throughout the 1980s and was restored to a fully operational state earlier this year by Apple expert Corey Cohen. And the fact that the computer comes signed by Steve Woznkian increases its rarity. Additionally, it comes with a custom-built case, a built-in keyboard and an Apple cheque signed by both Wozniak and Steve Jobs.

Back in June, Apple became the first publically traded company to reach $3 trillion in market value, and considering that the Apple-1 started it all, collectors would surely like to get their hands on the rare memorabilia.

The auction is set to end on August 24th. It has already attracted $111,029 USD (roughly $150,000 CAD) in bids. Check out the auction here.

Image credit: RR Auction

Source: RR Auction, Via: The Star