Get a free sub with Firehouse Subs Canada’s new app and loyalty program

American sub chain, Firehouse Subs has announced the launch of its new app and loyalty program.

The new application is now available to download via the App Store and the Play Store, while the loyalty program, which is available for the first time in Canada, offers exclusive access to new menu items and promotions.

“Our Firehouse Subs guests in Canada welcomed us with open arms when we opened our first restaurant in 2015 in Ontario,” said Elie Javice, Firehouse Subs Chief Digital Officer. “We’re excited to make their experience more convenient and rewarding through exclusive access to new subs and great deals with our new app and loyalty program.”

The app is meant to make ordering Firehouse Subs easier for Canadians, while the loyalty program rewards customers for every purchase they make through the app, website or in person. Customers can earn points that can be redeemed for free subs and other rewards.

To celebrate the launch of the app and loyalty program, Firehouse Subs is offering a free medium sub to any new loyalty members who make their first purchase on the app or website by October 15th.

For more information on the new app and loyalty program, click here.

Image credit: Firehouse Subs

Source: Firehouse Subs