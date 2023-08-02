Amazon Canada’s new fulfillment centre in Southwold opens Oct. 1st

Amazon Canada has announced that it will open a new fulfillment centre in Southwold Township in Ontario.

According to the e-commerce giant, via CTV News, the 2-million sq. ft. fulfillment centre will open on October 1st, 2023.

The facility, which has been named YXU-1, will occupy the former Ford auto plant site on Colonel Talbot Road. “We’re thrilled to have Amazon join our community. We are very much looking forward to the positive economic and social impact the opening of the Amazon Fulfilment Centre will bring to our area,” said Township of Southwold Mayor Grant Jones. “The revitalization of the site offers new opportunities for our local residents and region for years to come.”

The company said it will start hiring more than 1,000 regular full-time employees in September, ahead of the opening. The employees will work alongside the latest advanced Amazon Robotics technology to process up to 750,000 items daily.

Amazon Canada expects the facility to ramp up operations early next year and plans to hire more workers on top of the initial 1,000 positions. The positions will start at approximately $20 per hour, and employees will get benefits like medical, vision, and dental coverage and a group RRSP plan.

Source: CTV News