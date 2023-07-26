Xbox begins rolling out new dashboard on consoles

Xbox has introduced a new Home UI on Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One.

The biggest change is that the tiles have been pushed down to open up more space at the top. In a blog post, Xbox says it made this change in response to feedback from fans that they “wanted more room to show off custom backgrounds or game art, quicker navigation options, and more personalization.”

In an example screenshot, a tile for the upcoming Starfield leads to a larger image of the game’s cover art displayed in wallpaper-style format. Further, Xbox says the new layout adds a quick access menu at the top to make it easier to navigate between Library, the Microsoft Store, Xbox Game Pass, Search and Settings.

Elsewhere, Xbox says game discovery has been improved through curated lists of games, and you can customize this by pinning your favourite titles, curated groups and system groups to Home. Overall, the company says it’s spent the past eight months finetuning the new UI in response to Xbox Insider feedback.

Still, there are quite a few ads throughout the new UI, such as a dedicated tile in the main row for Game Pass titles and additional Game Pass promotions in subsequent rows. When Xbox first introduced the update to Insiders, there were even more Game Pass ads, so it’s definitely cut down on those, but they’re still quite prominent.

Otherwise, it’s certainly a cleaner UI, and the new customization options are most welcome.

Xbox says it’s currently rolling out the new Home UI to “a subset of all Xbox consoles,” so you might have to wait “a few weeks” for the update if you don’t yet have it.

In other Xbox news, the company recently announced a new Game Pass membership called Core that will replace Xbox Live Gold in September. Meanwhile, the cost of Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate recently increased by $1 and $2, respectively.

Source: Xbox