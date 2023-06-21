Microsoft is raising the price of the Xbox Series X, Game Pass in Canada

Microsoft is officially increasing the price of the Xbox Series X in most global markets, including Canada.

Starting August 1st, the 4K-capable console will cost $649 CAD, a $50 hike from the current $599 price tag. In a statement to The Verge, the company said it’s “held on our prices for consoles for many years and have adjusted the prices to reflect the competitive conditions in each market.” It’s worth noting that a price increase will not go into effect in U.S., Japan, Brazil, Chile and Colombia. The Xbox Series S, Microsoft’s more affordable, non-4K and disc-less current-gen console, will remain at $379.

The price of Xbox Game Pass is also going up. As of July 6th, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will cost $18.99/month (currently $16.99), while the base Game Pass membership will cost $12.99/month (currently $11.99/month). The Game Pass increase affects most countries, besides Norway, Chile, Denmark, Switzerland, and Saudi Arabia.

Last holiday, Xbox chief Phil Spencer confirmed that the company wouldn’t raise prices before the end of 2022, but made no promises about 2023. Now, we’re seeing costs go up halfway through the year. The increase comes a few months ahead of arguably the biggest game to ever launch on Game Pass, Starfield. Xbox is betting big on the next RPG from the creators of Skyrim, and it’s launching on September 6th on Xbox Series X/S and PC as well as Game Pass.

In 2022, Sony revamped its PlayStation Plus service to offer more games and features, so the price naturally changed accordingly. It also raised the price of the PS5 last year, citing inflation. Nintendo, however, has kept the price of its Switch and Switch Online and Expansion Packs memberships the same in recent years.

In related news, Xbox is set to launch a black 1TB Xbox Series S for $449 — more information can be found here.

Source: The Verge